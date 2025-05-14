In what has to be one of the coolest moments in the career of WWE star Chelsea Green, she got to interview Ballerina star Ana de Armas ahead of the John Wick spin-off's release date.

She posted a video of the two talking at a press junket. Green introduces herself to de Armas by saying, “Future Hall of Famer, and first-ever longest-reigning United States Women's Champion.”

Had the pleasure of sitting with the beautiful, gorgeous, stunnnnning Ana de Armas to chat about her upcoming role in @ballerinamovie 🩰🔪 @WWE

Green, who is usually the most confident Superstar in the ring, seems a little starstruck. The former Women's United States Champion sheepishly thanks de Armas for listening to her introduction. “Had the pleasure of sitting with the beautiful, gorgeous, stunnnnning Ana de Armas to chat about her upcoming role in [Ballerina],” her caption on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Chelsea Green with Ana De Armas 🎥🍿

She also posted a video of them standing up and talking on her Instagram Stories. It appears Green has de Armas' full attention as she listens intently to whatever Green is saying in the video (which has no audio).

the collab you never knew you needed 👯‍♀️

the collab you never knew you needed 👯‍♀️

@WWE x @ballerinamovie

Additionally, Green followed up her posts with another photo from the interview. Green and de Armas are smiling for the camera in the photo. “The collab you never knew you needed,” her caption read.

When and where the interview will be posted is unclear. Perhaps WWE and Lionsgate have a deal in place to promote Ballerina ahead of its release.

What is the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina?

Ballerina is the upcoming John Wick spin-off and the fifth movie in the franchise. It is set in between the third and fourth John Wick movies, and de Armas plays a woman who trains to become an assassin after the death of her father. She seeks revenge against those responsible.

Underworld director Len Wiseman directed Ballerina, and Shay Hatten wrote the script. De Armas stars in it alongside Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick (in his final film role). Keanu Reeves will also appear as John Wick.

Who is WWE's Chelsea Green?

Green is one of WWE's top Superstars on SmackDown. She recently became the inaugural Women's United States Champion, holding it for 132 days. She then lost it to Zelina Vega during the April 25, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

In 2024, Green held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sonya Deville. However, Deville was injured shortly after they won the titles, resulting in Piper Niven filling in for her.

Together, Green and Niven held the titles for 126 days. Green had a total reign of 154 days when taking Deville's reign into account.