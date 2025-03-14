Being a top champion can be tough, as WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is discovering.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal her hectic upcoming schedule. Green was just in England for her mom's wedding, but now she needs to meet her “Secret Hervice,” Piper Niven, in Barcelona before returning to the United States for a Nascar event.

Green then has a date with Sol Ruca on NXT before going back overseas to rejoin WWE's European tour. All of this comes the month before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Flew to England to get my Mum married, now off to meet my Secret Hervice in Barcelona before I fly to Las Vegas for Nascar and then on to Florida to kick the sunshine out of Sol… oh & then back to Europe.

Being a champion is exhausting 🫡♥️ but I do it for the people!

It appears Green is having fun while discussing her responsibilities as a champion. She will be booked and busy throughout the Road to WrestleMania 41. At least she got to enjoy her mom's wedding.

The schedule does sound grueling. Green has several international flights in the coming weeks, never mind the in-ring action she has to do as well.

Chelsea Green's WWE Women's United States Championship run

Green won the Women's United States Champion on December 14, 2024, at Saturday Night's Main Event. She defeated Michin in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion.

Throughout the tournament, Green outlasted the likes of Bayley and Candice LeRae. Other Superstars in the bracket included Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton.

She is now at 90 days with the championship and approaching her 100th day. Her tag team partner Niven has become her “Secret Hervice” as a part of the gimmick.

So far, Green has had a trilogy of successful title defenses against Michin. Her most recent was on the March 7, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown when Alba Fyre interfered in the match.

The Women's United States Championship is the first singles title Green has won. Previously, she won the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Originally, she won the Women's Tag Team Championship with former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. However, after her injury, Niven stepped up to carry the second half of the belts. Green held the championship for a combined 154 days with her tag team partners.

Green has been on a hot streak since she returned to WWE in 2023. She was part of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, getting eliminated in a few seconds. This launched a “Karen”-like character that Green has perfected in the years since.