One of the best parts of WWE's live events during their European tour is seeing matchups that we haven't seen on TV yet, such as CM Punk vs. Gunther, the World Heavyweight Champion.

During one of their recent untelevised matches, Gunther delivered one of his signature chops to Punk. The “Voice of the Voiceless” responded how most would.

WWE posted a video of the chop on their social media pages. Punk had the “Ring General” on his shoulders for a Go To Sleep. However, the World Heavyweight Champion was able to get off his shoulders and chop Punk across the chest.

As Punk laid on the ground, he jokingly tapped out to the referee. Of course, you cannot tap out to a strike move like a chop. So, the match continued.

If this was from the show that took place on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Punk and Gunther's match ended in a no-contest due to a double count-out.

So, Punk did not win the World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE live event. At least the fans went home with an unforgettable moment with Punk.

This was not the first encounter between the Superstars. During a live event on WWE's 2024 Holiday Tour, Punk and Gunther faced in a Steel Cage match in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of Punk.

Will CM Punk and Gunther face in WWE?

More than likely, Punk and Gunther will have a match during a televised WWE event. They are two of the company's biggest stars, and it would be a missed opportunity if they never faced.

Plus, the house shows can sometimes signal things to come. Perhaps WWE is planning a program between Punk and Gunther for the near future.

It will likely be after WrestleMania 41, though, as both Superstars are busy. Gunther is gearing up to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, who won the 2025 Royal Rumble. They faced in the past, and the “Ring General” has Uso's number. However, anything can happen at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. While all three Superstars are worthy of a championship match at WrestleMania, they are entrenched in a heated feud that requires no championship.

The feud has been brewing for a while. Punk and Rollins have been exchanging blows since the former's WWE return in November 2023. They had their first singles match at the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Punk won their first encounter, and they had a Steel Cage match in March 2025 that Rollins won. However, he won because of Reigns' interference, solidifying their triple threat feud.

Reigns was upset with Punk because he eliminated him from the Royal Rumble. Just a few months earlier, Punk was part of Reigns' OG Bloodline team at the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE.