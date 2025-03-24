While it is great to be on the European tour, former WWE Women's Champion Bayley got lost in Scotland.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her experience. The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble winner was “stranded” at a gym in Scotland before starting a Q&A with her fans.

Luckily, she posted an update 26 minutes later. She was then “saved” by an unknown source and was safe. “After an hour of being stuck in da middle of nowhere, alone and afraid and shaking in my boots for 1 hour….I've been saved,” her caption read.

After an hour of being stuck in da middle of nowhere, alone and afraid and shaking in my boots for 1 hour….I’ve been saved. https://t.co/zWB7YkRYSh pic.twitter.com/R3qVg1ti8e — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bayley also posted pictures to go along with her story. The first was of her standing in front of a wall at the gym. She is posing with a set of muscles that were painted on the wall.

The second photo was of a high protein shake that was banana flavored. She also took a photo while on a treadmill and of her after being rescued.

Fans in the comments were concerned for her safety. One fan asked Bayley who saved her, to which she replied, “I will not say,” adding to the mystique of the scenario.

So, it is unclear if another WWE talent “saved” her in Scotland or not. Judging by the picture she shared, it appears she was in a ride share of some kind.

Bayley's WWE career

Currently, Bayley is taking part in WWE's 2025 European tour on the Road to WrestleMania 41. She has been jumping around the company, as she recently competed in NXT.

She is in a feud with Roxanne Perez heading into WrestleMania 41. Bayley confronted Perez in January 2025 on NXT. They both competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the March PLE. However, neither one of them eliminated the other. Bayley was eliminated by Liv Morgan, and Perez was eliminated by Alexa Bliss.

Days later, Bayley lost to Giulia in an NXT Women's Championship match at Vengeance Day. Perez and Cora Jade also competed in the match.

Over the last year, Bayley has become one of WWE's top stars. She won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2024, setting her on a collision course with Iyo Sky, who kicked her out of Damage CTRL.

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley defeated Sky to win the Women's Championship. She would hold the belt for 118 days before losing it to Nia Jax at SummerSlam.

In the following months, Bayley has competed in a WarGames, Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber match. She entered the 2025 Elimination Chamber in the 12th spot before being eliminated by Nikki Bella later on.

Throughout her career, Bayley has won the Women's Championship twice. Additionally, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship twice as well and is a former NXT Women's Champion. Bayley became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion with Sasha Banks.