When Travis Scott leisurely made his way to the ring during the main event of WrestleMania 41 between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, fans of professional wrestling understandably assumed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be following closely behind.

On paper, it makes sense, right? The Rock introduced Scott to the WWE Universe as an on-screen presence, and the entire feud between Cena and Rhodes revolved around who would sell their soul to earn the benefits of having the “Final Boss” in their corner. With Johnson absent, the shine was certainly off of what should have been the crowning achievement of Cena's career, with no real pop for the 1-2-3 until fans realized what just happened in such a nonchalant manner.

Well, as it turns out, The Rock was never planned to be on the show, and was actually surprised to see “Cactus Jack” on his screen, as he explained to Pat McAfee on Tuesday.

“No, they don't have to say anything like that to me. They know, when I come to them and lay this out, ‘Here's how I feel it should go. We can insert Final Boss into the end of this finish, but then where do we go?' There are other commitments that I have, and I want to be careful that we're not overstepping,” Johnson explained via Fightful.

“I can get involved in the finish, but why get involved in the finish when the spotlight should just be on John, 17, heel champion? What does 2025 look like if this man is saying he's going to ruin pro wrestling? That, to me, is the anchoring storyline. It's not soul….right now it's not, but we'll go back to it. I was surprised to see Travis Scott as well, and the moment I saw Travis, it immediately amplified, ‘Here comes the Final Boss.' They were waiting. I love John Cena, heel champion, the GOAT says he's going to ruin wrestling. Some parts of it, I would have just adjusted.”

Goodness gracious, if WWE had no plans for The Rock to appear at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” why were they selling “Finally The Rock has come back to Las Vegas” shirts at their WrestleMania Superstore? Did they just want to make a quick buck off of his name recognition, as they did with Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who, ironically enough, did appear on the show? Frankly, it's hard to say, but according to The Rock, he wasn't involved in the booking, putting that massive question mark surely on Paul “Triple H” Levesque's shoulders.