After weeks and weeks of anticipation, Cody Rhodes and John Cena finally duked it out in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

One day removed from one of the better matches you will see in WWE all year, with Seth Rollins teaming up with Paul Heyman to defeat Roman Reigns and CM Punk, fans would finally get to see if the “American Nightmare” would remain the heart and soul of the WWE Universe, or if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's new “Soulman” would come out on top in his final match at WrestleMania.

Well, as it turns out, Johnson was nowhere to be found, as, after trading blows and more than a few AAs for good measure, WWE booked the classic ref bump to begin the extracurricular shenanigans, and the only outside interference to grace the ring belongs to Travis Scott.

Marching to the ring at a very leasurly clip, Scott messed with the referee, helped out Cena, and ultimately ate a CrossRhodes for good measure but in the end, it didn't matter: Rhodes had a chance to hit Cena with his belt, he opted against it, and after a shot between the uprights, the 16-time champion ended his tie with Ric Flair to become the all-time winningest World Champion in WWE history.

Was this match good? No: Cena and Rhodes didn't have much chemistry in the ring, largely because the former was somewhat rusty, and the finish was incredibly underwhelming for anyone expecting to see The Rock, Jeff Cobb, or any other theorized option that could have given fans a major WrestleMania moment. Instead, Cena won despite wrestling the least impressive match, and fans now have to wonder what this means for the rest of the year, before Cena officially calls it a career in December.

Will Rhodes get his rematch? Surely, but for everyone's sake, let's hope that match is more impressive, or at least has enough spectacle to justify an underwhelming in-ring effort.