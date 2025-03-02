When WWE announced that The Rock's special soul-searching segment with Cody Rhodes was going to main event the Elimination Chamber, fans raised an eyebrow in his signature fashion.

Would Rhodes, one of the biggest babyfaces WWE has had since John Cena, turn his back on the fans, the locker room, and his morals to go all-in on the pursuit of fame and fortune? Or would he stick to his guns and tell the “Final Boss” thanks but no thanks in front of some 38,000 fans?

Well, after watching John Cena with the Elimination Chamber‘s titular match, fans got their answer, as the opening notes of “Kingdom” hit shortly after the match came to an end, and the “American Nightmare” marched out to the ring to congratulate his mentor on punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Weird? Eh, maybe a little bit, but things would only get more so when The Rock and his famous friend Travis Scott marched out to the ring while Cena remained, asking his question firmly and definitively: would Rhodes sell his soul? His response will most certainly go down as legendary.

Dang, now that is a well-earned F-bomb.

While Rhodes stood on his morals, The Rock didn't seem particularly phased, as he made a sign, and Cena decided to drop-kick the WWE Champion as hard as he could between the uprights and officially turned heel for the first time in his career as a WWE main eventer.

With Rhodes down and the crowd in awe, Rock, Cena, and Scott decided to beat the bricks off of Rhodes until the security came in for the assist, with the dastardly trio basking in the glory of a job well done.

What does this mean for the future? Frankly, it's hard to say, but for now, one thing is clear: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is happening at WrestleMania 41, and it's going to be a whole lot more vicious, ugly, and violent than many expected heading into the event.