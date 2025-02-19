When Jey Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble, Gunther knew he was in trouble.

Now granted, it's not like Gunther hasn't taken care of Uso in the past, as he is undefeated in singles action against Rikishi's son, but this one feels different, with all the momentum at the “Yeet Man's” back.

Discussing the outcome with the Daily Mail, Gunther noted he isn't worried about Uso, who he feels is nothing more than a gimmick.

“I'm not interested in wrestling Jey at WrestleMania. I was looking for somebody who is one of the last few remaining guys on the roster that I would say are maybe one step ahead of me, and it would have been nice to be in there with one of them, to bring them down one inch and make a step up,” Gunther told the Daily Mail. “I think the Rumble was packed like never before. With Jey, there was basically the underdog winning in all of this. But also, on the other hand, he's maybe the most popular guy we have right now, and people would really want to see him succeed. And they're strapped in to follow him along this whole ride to WrestleMania now. There's all those dream matches out there.”

Gunther continued on, noting that while he's happy Uso and his fans got their moment, the “Yeet Man” isn't on his level, as he's more of a catchphrase than an in-ring ace.

“But on the other hand, I think if you have somebody like Jey that has such a movement behind him and such support from the audience, you have got to do something with that. And it just creates a special situation that you cannot make up. This either happens or it doesn't happen, and when it's there, you have to do something with it. I think it's good that it happened,” Gunther noted. “But on the other side, I say stay away from me. I must have wrestled him, I don't know, 30, 40 times, including live events. And I've got to give it to him, in general, he's a very likable guy, easy to talk to, and very warm to other people, always very friendly and very nice. It almost reminds me a little bit when Daniel Bryan had the ‘Yes' movement going. It's a special situation right now. And good for him to be in that position right now. I think he deserves that. But like I said, leave me out.”

Alright, while Danielson did have a bit of a gimmick when he was going by Daniel Bryan and throwing the “Yes!” fingers up to get a crowd popping, he was also one of the very best wrestlers of all time, who would have likely had a banger against the “Ring General” had they squared up before his full-time retirement from in-ring action. *sigh* oh well, at least fans will have the match between Danielson and Big Van Walter from wXw back in 2008, when the duo grappled in Germany.