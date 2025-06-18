It does not appear World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is afraid of WWE legend Goldberg, who he will face at the July 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in what could be the latter's retirement match.

The “Ring General” took to Instagram to poke fun at the Hall of Famer, putting his own twist on his iconic “You're Next” motto. He captioned his post, “I'm next … guess I can spare 3 minutes.”

In the photos, Goldberg is seen trying to intimidate Gunther while squaring off with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther does not appear to be intimidated, as he is smiling in the bottom photo.

When will Gunther and Goldberg have their WWE match?

On July 12, 2025, WWE will air the third Saturday Night's Main Event of the year. So far, Gunther vs. Goldberg is the only match announced for the card so far.

Since WWE brought the program back in December 2024 after over 16 years, the match cards have included five or six bouts. So, there are still several matchups yet to be announced for the July Saturday Night's Main Event.

The following night, WWE will air Evolution 2, the second iteration of the all-women PLE. It comes almost seven years after the first event.

The July 12 weekend will be dominated by WWE. They will air NXT: The Great American Bash from the Center Stage venue in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier in the day before Saturday Night's Main Event takes place that evening at State Farm Arena. Then, Evolution 2 will take over State Farm Arena the following evening.

Gunther is currently in his second title reign with the World Heavyweight Championship. He recently won it off Jey Uso — who previously beat the “Ring General” for the title at WrestleMania 41 — on the June 9, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

His first run with the belt lasted 259 days. He previously beat Damian Priest for the championship at SummerSlam after winning the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

Before that, Gunther had a record-setting reign with the Intercontinental Championship. He held it for 666 days going into WrestleMania 40, where he lost it to Sami Zayn.