When Hulk Hogan turned heel in WCW, it quite literally changed the trajectory of professional wrestling forever.

Suddenly, one of the biggest stars in the business, a hero to millions of little kids who would religiously say their prayers and eat their vitamins, had to watch their favorite star run around like a villain, and they ultimately ate it up, turning the NWO into one of the greatest factions of all time.

Talking about his time in WCW and how it influenced the business for years to come on The Pat McAfee Show, Hogan noted that he always wished he could see John Cena go on a similar run, as he could have become one of the biggest heels of all time.

“In my opinion, I think John would've been one of the greatest heels ever because he was such a great babyface,” Hogan told Pat McAfee via Fightful. “You repent. After you've cut everybody's throats, stolen all the money, and cheated, then when you repent and beg for forgiveness, the wrestling fans will make you an even bigger babyface.”

You know, Hogan isn't wrong in his assertion, as Cena even parodied the NWO in his big Firefly Funhouse match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. But will such a turn come to pass in his final run through the WWE Universe? It's hard to say, but even if he does, the payoff will only be so sweet this late in the proverbial game.

Hulk Hogan hopes to make up with Bret Hart

Elsewhere during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Hogan reflected on his relationship with Bret “The Hitman” Hart and how he wishes the duo could reconcile at some point in the future.

“People either like me or they don't. There is no in-between. A lot of people think I ran the show or I had the power of the pencil. I've heard Bret Hart say I destroyed his career because I had the pencil. He's hated Vince, he's hated Flair, he's hated Goldberg. He hates everybody. I don't know where I fall in line there,” Hogan told McAfee via Fightful.

“The last time I saw him, I was in a WWE locker room and I was being called to go to Gorilla. I open the door, and Nattie, who I love to death, was standing there with Bret. ‘Hey Bret, how ya doing?' I shook his hand real quick. I don't think he realized I did it. I was gone before he realized it was me, I think. We haven't talked. I would love (to make up). I love Bret to death. I think he's cool as h*ll. It is what it is with your career. I'll put it to you this way: if you could have done any better, you would have.”

Will Hogan and Hart ever become buddies? I mean, probably not, but hey, in professional wrestling, you can never truly say never.