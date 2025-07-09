It does not appear things are awkward between exes John Cena and Nikki Bella, as the latter described the WWE Champion's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, as “super sweet” during a recent interview.

While speaking with Busted Open Radio (via eWrestlingNews), Bella talked about her ex. While it could have been awkward to meet her ex's current wife, she seems happy for them both, praising Shariatzadeh for being a supportive partner, denying any awkwardness.

“It's been so great!” said Bella about returning to WWE. “As you know, it's a family back there, and every time you go back, it's the same. Even seeing people from the past, it's been really, really nice.

“I know we're talking about John — I have so much respect for him and his wife and their relationship. She is super sweet and amazing, and she's at all the shows,” Bella continued.

She also said that she is “very comfortable” around Shariatzadeh. Cena and Bella were together for a long time, so it is nice that their encounters are not awkward.

WWE stars Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship

Previously, Bella and Cena were together for several years. They started dating in 2012 before getting engaged in 2017. At WrestleMania 33, they teamed up to beat The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

Afterward, Cena proposed to Bella in front of the live audience. They were due to get married the following May. However, they called off their engagement in April 2018, cancelling their wedding.

Shortly after, Bella began a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. They would have their first child together in 2020 before getting married in August 2022.

The relationship came to an end in 2024. Chigvintsev was arrested in August 2024 after a domestic dispute on a felony domestic violence charge. They would later get divorced following his arrest.

Since then, Bella has returned to WWE. She made her grand return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, getting in the ring for the first time in three years.

After the Royal Rumble, Bella returned again in June 2025 on an episode of Monday Night RAW. All signs pointed to Bella facing Liv Morgan at Evolution 2. However, an injury to Morgan would derail those plans.