On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the beach house of WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch was burglarized.

TMZ Sports reports Rollins made the 911 call to report the crime. The thieves entered through the rear slider and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the house around 3:00 am.

Luckily, no one was in the house at the time of the crime. No arrests have been made, but we will see if that changes in the future, now that it has been reported.

Rollins and Lynch were not at their beach house when the break-in occurred. They were hours removed from a taping of Monday Night RAW, which took place in Providence, Rhode Island.

Are WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch married?

Rollins and Lynch are one of the most well-known couples in WWE. They are both multi-time world champions, and they remain two of the company's top stars.

Currently, Rollins and Lynch are both heel characters. Rollins leads a new faction that features younger stars Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. They are managed by Paul Heyman, who was previously aligned with the Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Lynch became the second woman to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship, beating Lyra Valkyria to win it. She is in her first reign with the belt, and she recently successfully defended it against Bayley.

Rollins and Lynch started dating in 2019. Lynch then gave birth to their daughter, Roux, in December 2020. The couple then subsequently got married in June 2021.

Throughout his career, Rollins is a two-time WWE Champion. He has also won the Universal Championship twice. Additionally, he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion in 2023 when the title was reintroduced.

His inaugural World Heavyweight Championship reign lasted 316 days. He lost it to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 in the second night's opening bout.

Lynch is already a seven-time world champion on the main roster. She has also won a Royal Rumble in 2019, and she won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice (once with Lita and once with Lyra Valkyria).