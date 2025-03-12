The return of former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch is coming, and she is not retired, says her husband Seth Rollins.

During an appearance on WFAN, Rollins debunked the rumors of Lynch retiring. She is ready to get back in the ring, and it sounds like it will happen soon.

“Becky's been back since the birth [of her daughter],” Rollins explained. “She won the title; she's been doing great; she was awesome.

“She's took a few months off — she did some television and film projects, so she is gearing up to get ready to come back. I don't know when that's gonna happen just yet, but she is active, I will say. She has not retired, she has not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling,” he continued.

This is great news for fans of Lynch. They have been waiting to see her return since May 2024. She has been absent from the company since she lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan.

As Rollins mentioned, Lynch has been busy with other projects outside of the ring during her hiatus. She recently revealed that she will star in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Additionally, she filmed a cameo for Happy Gilmore 2. She will appear in a movie that also features Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce, and Bad Bunny.

When will Becky Lynch return to WWE?

Sooner or later, Lynch will make her return to WWE. Netflix previously used her in the marketing materials for WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, which held its premiere on January 6, 2025.

However, she did not appear during the star-studded show. It is unclear when her return will come, but it may be after WrestleMania 41.

Normally, Lynch would be present for the build to WWE's biggest show of the year. With only a few weeks to go before the show, it seems unlikely she will be back in time for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At least her husband will have a place on the card. Seth Rollins looks bound to face Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple threat match. He was recently attacked by his former Shield stablemate, Reigns, during a Steel Cage match against Punk.

At the Royal Rumble, Rollins and Reigns went head-to-head during the battle royal. They were interrupted by Punk, who eliminated both of them from the match. Following Punk's elimination, he began brawling with Reigns and Punk outside the ring.