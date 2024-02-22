On Wednesday night, the Xavier basketball team lost a close one at home against Providence basketball. The Musketeers led for much of the game, but they let the Friars get back in it late, and Xavier lost the game 79-75.
A big story from the game was a technical foul that was issued to Xavier basketball head coach Sean Miller. He was apparently telling the ref that there had been five fouls in a row, and he received the technical. Miller did not hold back when discussing the situation after the game.
Sean Miller was just assessed a technical foul
His reaction: pic.twitter.com/VVgBmGH5F6
— Ryan Cassidy (@ryancassidycbb) February 22, 2024
“I got a technical foul,” Sean Miller said after the Xavier loss, according to a tweet from Paul Fritschner. “And you know, one of the things that I've learned, and I got this, there's a tier system in this league. I know what to do, man. No one has to remind me. I haven't won enough. I haven't been here long enough. I haven't been in the Final Four. Don't have enough championships or wins. I get it. But when I get a technical foul, and this is the second time on this for saying ‘that's five fouls in a row now, that's five fouls in a row.' That's a problem. That's a problem. And I get it. I'll take my rightful place on one knee. But what I'm not going to do is sit and watch that other coach do anything different than sit on his one knee. Because when you get into these type of games at Creighton or Providence, I don't want to give Providence one point or two points. That technical foul came in the middle of the first half. And if that's the bench decorum, then let's even out these tiers. Don't pick on the weak dudes like me. Spread that s**t out. Get some more guys.”
Xavier basketball only lost by four points, so that did end up being a big call. Still, Sean Miller didn't blame the refs for the loss.
“We didn't lose because of a technical foul. The officiating was fine… but when you get a technical foul for the ‘that's five fouls in a row', you know, I get it. I know who I am. I get it. But I don't know just in terms of how that feels for our team. And I just want to make sure that as that tier system is in place, you know the top tier guy can't do one thing and then me I'm sitting on my little, you know, left knee and getting that technical file. That s**t is is sickening. There's a lot at stake. There's a lot of players and people that work real hard. Game can't be decided by ‘that's five fouls in a row.' I'm tired of that bulls**t.”
With the loss, Xavier fell to 13-13 overall on the season and 7-8 in Big East conference play. They have five games remaining this season.