Xavier University of Louisiana, a historically black and Catholic university, announced that the Institution has raised more than 100 million as part of its Centennial Campaign. This news comes after a recent update reported HBCUs have been underfunded by an estimated $12.6 billion, this significant milestone is just a stepping stone in the right direction as the university embarks on its $500 million Centennial Campaign.
President Reynold Verret announced in a statement highlighting Xavier University's importance to students as they tackle society’s problems. “This important fundraising milestone is a testament to Xavier’s value as an institution that produces some of our nation’s most thoughtful, intelligent leaders – leaders who are ready to take on our greatest challenges.”
“Our generous supporters know that an investment in Xavier is not only an investment in our current students, but it’s an investment in social justice, racial justice, and the future of our communities.”
The importance of this fundraising achievement will serve as another positive in the university's long history, marking this as a great reflection of the University's commitment to supplying a high-quality education. After the recent news, the university will be looking to continue its excellence and instill in students the value of education.
“I am beyond confident,” Xavier University of Louisiana's Campaign Chair Gladstone Jones said. “By surpassing this first campaign milestone, we are well on our way to reaching our total $500 million goal and setting up Xavier for its next century of excellence and triumphs.”
Xavier University of Louisiana has been around for nearly a century and is among the most prestigious Historically Black Colleges and medical universities. Xavier recently was named one of the top universities for sending African Americans through medical schools, notable alumni such as David West, Latoya Cantrell, Candice Stewart, and Landon Bussie.
However, HBCUs are still heavily underfunded compared to their counterpart, despite the recent success of Xavier University. Historically Black College Universities are still desperately struggling financially.
“Unacceptable funding inequities have forced many of our nation’s distinguished historically Black colleges and universities to operate with inadequate resources and delay critical investments in everything from campus infrastructure to research and development to student support services,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.
“To compete in the 21st century we need state leaders to step up and live up to their legally required obligations to our historically Black land-grant institutions.”
Xavier University of Louisiana, a historically black and Catholic university, announced that the Institution has raised more than 100 million as part of its Centennial Campaign. This news comes after a recent update reported HBCUs have been underfunded by an estimated $12.6 billion, this significant milestone is just a stepping stone in the right direction as the university embarks on its $500 million Centennial Campaign.