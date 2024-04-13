Morgan Price's name will ring through the annals of history, both at Fisk University and in the NCAA record books, as the first HBCU gymnast to win a national title. Price accrued a score fo 39.225 at the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships.
Many know the story of Morgan Price's recruitment process out of high school. In 2022, Fisk University unveiled their new gymnastics program. At the time, Price, a highly-recruited prospect, was committed to the University of Arkansas. Once she saw the news from Fisk, she switched her commitment.
“It's so exciting to be able to be a part of the first of something because it's just new and exciting and all eyes will be on us this season because we are the first HBCU gymnastics teams,” Price said in an interview with The Tennessean. “I'm just so excited to be able to be making history with my other teammates.”
Earlier this season, Price set an HBCU record with a 39.275 score in a meet at Bowling Green, including a 9.95 on the balance beam, which earned her a second place finish. Now, she's a national champion.
Among the other participants at the Women's Collegiate National Championships were Brown University, Centenary College, Cornell, Lindenwood, Southern Connecticut State, Texas Women's University, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the University of Bridgeport, West Chester University. Additionally, Talladega College joined Fisk as the only HBCUs represented at the event. Talladega's Kyrstin Johnson finished second only to Price, and set a vault record for HBCUs.
Both Fisk and Talladega have only recently established their gymnastics programs. After Fisk created theirs in 2022, Talladega followed suit the ensuing year. They installed former SEC champion gymnast Aja Sims-Fletcher as the head coach. Sims-Fletcher spoke with a news station at a prior meet with Fisk.
“So I think it just reminds, not only the girls every day and the staff, but everyone around us that we are literally doing this for all those minority young ladies that didn't get the chance to have an opportunity,” she said. “I feel like it's a special time in Black History Month to celebrate not only our support, but this program, because we are truly bringing opportunity to so many future minority athletes that didn't get a chance to compete in gymnastics at college.”