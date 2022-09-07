Xbox Game Pass September 2022: Games for All Ages!

The first wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass this September 2022 have been announced: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Metal: Hellsinger, and more.

Xbox Game Pass September 2022

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition – Available Now

“Welcome to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s early access! Show your love for Disney with exclusive outfits that celebrate the classic Disney Parks themes, along with beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse. This Founder’s Pack grants early access to the game and contains exclusive items.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new.” (xbox.com)

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available Day One on the Xbox Game Pass, so you can start your adventure with your favorite Disney and Pixar characters now!

You are tasked to free the Dream Castle from the Forgetting, while making friends and unlocking the Realms of Disney and Pixar characters. Make Dreamlight Valley your own by building the perfect neighborhood – customize the layout, landscaping, and place down your choice among thousands of decorative items.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a light-hearted game, aimed for audiences three and up. It’s meant to be a way to experience these well-loved characters outside of their films.

Opus Magnum – Available Now

“Hailed as the most promising alchemist of his generation, Anataeus Vaya has just accepted a position as Head Alchemist of House Van Tassen, the oldest and richest of the city’s ancient Houses. But dangers lurk behind the family’s opulent facade, and alchemy alone may not solve every problem.

Opus Magnum is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of SpaceChem, Infinifactory, TIS-100, and SHENZHEN I/O. Master the intricate, physical machinery of the transmutation engine— the alchemical engineer’s most advanced tool— and use it to create vital remedies, precious gemstones, deadly weapons, and more.” (xbox.com)

Opus Magnum is another puzzle game from Zachtronics, the third of which we’ve seen in the Xbox Game Pass in recent months. Much like the other titles, Opus Magnum is also open-ended, and adds some intriguing plots if you needed more reason to play. The machines themselves extremely customizable and programmable, to make sure that all of your alchemical needs are met and executed as efficiently as possible.

Train Sim World 3 – Available Now

“Explore three highly detailed routes and learn the controls of the nine high-powered locomotives in Train Sim World 3 with the brand-new Training Center. Battle through extreme weather with the new dynamic weather system and see volumetric skies powered by a new lighting system that breathes new life into the routes of Train Sim World 3.” (xbox.com)

Putting aside its library of trains to choose from, Train Sim World 3 also features volumetric skies, which transform the atmosphere of your routes and enhance the immersion and experience. It also boasts customizable scenarios, which can be shared to your friends. If you own the predecessor Train Sim World 2, you’d be pleased to know that all of its content are compatible with Train Sim World 3.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation – available September 13

“The human race has expanded into the galaxy thanks to the wonders of the technological singularity. You have become so powerful that you can manage vast armies across an entire world that provide you with an ever greater galactic empire.

Now, humanity is under assault by a new enemy. Calling themselves the Substrate, they seek to annihilate the human race from existence. You, as an up and coming member of the Post-Human Coalition, must deal with both this new menace as well as renegade humans trying to lay claim to their own worlds.”

You take your side as either the Post Human Coalition or their enemies, the Substrate. The two factions are battling for control of the galaxy in this 64-bit real time strategy.

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – available September 13

“When Superman and Batman’s favorite caped canines uncover Lex Luthor’s plot to pet-nap Metropolis’ strays, these four-legged fighters aren’t just going to roll over. So, unleash Krypto’s Heat Vision and Arctic Bark powers, or Ace’s Batarangs and Shoulder Charge attacks, to bring the evil LexBots to heel. Rescue animals along the way, before they’re locked up in LexCorp Zoo and prepare for the ultimate battle with Lex and his high-tech War Suit.” (xbox.com)

Inspired by the movie of the same name, DC League of Super Pets puts you in the shoes (or paws) of super-dogs Krypto and Ace to protect the streets of Metropolis against Lex Luthor. You can also pamper your friends at the Adoption Center, helping them find forever homes.

You Suck at Parking – available September 14

“Prepare to take part in the world’s most extreme parking experience in You Suck at Parking™, the only game where your driving skills aren’t as important as your parallel parking skills. Race against the clock to yank your handbrake in over 100 wild levels with ever-increasing difficulty.

Going furiously fast to the designated parking spot will not only ensure you remain extremely cool, calm, and collected; but unlock cool new customization options to pimp your ride with.” (xbox.com)

Who hasn’t experienced a little bout with three-point turns? You Suck At Parking takes this experience, replicates it, allows you to climb the global leaderboards, because who doesn’t love a good driver? There’s also a multiplayer mode, so you can finally settle which among your friends suck the most behind the wheel.

Despot’s Game – available September 15

“Guide puny humans through Despot’s Game – a rogue-like tactics army battler. Equip your team and sacrifice them through procedural dungeons as you fight enemies, and other players! Prepare your warriors and let them fight it out on their own! Indirect combat allows you to focus heavily on tactical considerations rather than reflexes. Strengthen your front line with fridge-movers, aim your food-throwers and look after your Forbidden Summoners!

The dungeons are generated from scratch every time, and there is no chance puny humans will ever find the way out! And even if they strike lucky — don’t worry, there are endless ways to die in Despot’s Game!”

In Despot’s Game, you control a group of people who wake up in a strange labyrinth. Equipped with no memories and a bunch of weapons, your team must do their best to survive this strange environment.

Equipping your squad with different loot turns them into wizards, cultists, ninjas, and a whole load of other heroes. Mix and match your team to turn them into survivors. In the labyrinth, you’ll face a ton of monsters, but should you survive, you’ll meet the end-game builds of other players in a battle to the death.

Metal: Hellsinger – available September 15

“Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance. Become The Unknown, and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell. Destroy the demon hordes and their leaders to set yourself up for an epic showdown with The Red Judge herself.

Every legend has a song. And yours is one of metal, vengeance, and destruction.” (xbox.com)

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS. Shooting on the beat is the goal, and the more you sync up with the rhythm, the more destruction you will cause. You are offered a wide range of weapons from skull-clad blades to murderous guns. Each of these weapons have unique ultimate abilities.

Prominent voice actor Troy Baker narrates this game’s epic storyline, with icons of the metal genre contributing to its original soundtrack: Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Randy Blythe from Lamb of God, Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy, and more.

Metal: Hellsinger is a passion project of David Goldfarb, Game Director of Payday 2, and Lead Designer on Battlefield 3 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2.

Xbox Game Pass for September 2022 games were taken from the official Xbox news announcement. For more Gaming news, click here.