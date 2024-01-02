Key titles including Persona 3, Persona 4 Golden, and GTA 5 set to leave Xbox Game Pass on January 15, 2024

As January 15 nears, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are gearing up for the departure of several popular titles from the service. While Microsoft has yet to make an official announcement regarding the Xbox Game Pass lineup for January 2024, the app's “Leaving Soon” section offers a glimpse into the games that might be leaving.

The Xbox Game Pass, renowned for its ever-changing library, regularly introduces new games while also removing titles on a set schedule – January 15, and last day of each month. This pattern allows subscribers to plan their gaming accordingly. According to the “Leaving Soon” section, January 15 will mark the end of availability for Garden Story, MotoGP 22, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden. Notably, Grand Theft Auto 5, which is also listed in the “Leaving Soon” section, is rumored to be departing, completing its third cycle on the Game Pass since its initial inclusion in 2021.

The Persona series, with Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, stands out among the titles slated to leave. These critically acclaimed games offer deep and extensive experiences, posing a challenge for subscribers who want to fully explore them before their removal. Intensive gaming sessions may be required to delve into these rich narrative worlds in the remaining time.

Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving January 15, 2024

Garden Story

MotoGP 22

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Grand Theft Auto 5

To retain these games, subscribers can leverage the 20% discount that Xbox Game Pass offers for purchasing titles currently in its catalog. This option provides a chance to permanently add these games to personal collections at a lower cost.

Persona fans face a complex decision, particularly in light of the upcoming release of Persona 3 Reload on February 2. This suggests that some form of the Persona 3 experience will remain accessible after January 15. However, Persona 4 Golden doesn't have a direct successor in the lineup, leaving fans weighing the option to invest more time in this unique title, considering its uncertain future on the service.

With the approaching January 15 deadline, a sense of urgency pervades the gaming community. Subscribers are encouraged to make the most of their time with these titles before they depart. The evolving nature of the Xbox Game Pass library continues to offer new gaming experiences and choices, and the decisions gamers make now will significantly shape their gaming journeys in the upcoming months.

