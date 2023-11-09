XSET, RoboSquad Revolution Launch Partnership For All-New Multiplayer Shooter Game

Discover the partnership between RoboSquad Revolution and XSET, reshaping the gaming landscape with thrilling multiplayer experiences.

In a momentous development, Zollpa, the visionary creator behind the highly anticipated arena-based multiplayer shooter game, RoboSquad Revolution, has officially unveiled a strategic partnership with XSET, the foremost gaming-lifestyle brand. This strategic alliance arrives as RoboSquad Revolution stands on the precipice of its eagerly awaited PC Open Beta launch, promising a treasure trove of experiences and opportunities for gamers and enthusiasts alike.

RoboSquad Revolution, a forthcoming masterpiece in the realm of free-to-play multiplayer shooters, unfolds against the backdrop of a gripping narrative — a world ensnared in the throes of a robotic uprising. Players find themselves immersed in a universe inhabited by enigmatic androids known as Zorans. These Zorans, shrouded in a cloak of holographic human semblance, serve as conduits to an arsenal of unique skills and abilities, granting players a gameplay experience unlike any other.

This thrilling collaboration between XSET and RoboSquad brings forth an expansive array of offerings exclusive to the RoboSquad platform. The partnership encompasses collaborative in-game assets, influencer collaborations, and a series of sponsored tournaments — all poised to immerse players in an unmatched gaming odyssey. The game's slated release in November 2023 is set to redefine the gaming experience, with breathtakingly realistic graphics and engrossing gameplay, all made possible by the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5.

A standout feature within this groundbreaking partnership is the introduction of the XSET Pro Pack — an in-game treasure trove. This exclusive pack, replete with premium skins, weapons, and playable characters, is a testament to XSET's inimitable digital style. Gamers will have the unparalleled opportunity to elevate their gaming journey from the very instant the game is launched.

The excitement surrounding this collaborative venture is palpable on both sides. Aaron Jacobson, the dynamic CEO of Zollpa, conveyed his enthusiasm, declaring, “XSET is a rapidly expanding powerhouse in the gaming and esports community, and the team behind RoboSquad is ecstatic at the opportunity to collaborate with them as we gear up for our release. We couldn’t have hoped for a more fitting partner as we set our sights on expanding RoboSquad's reach among both casual and competitive gamers.”

Greg Selkoe, the Co-Founder and CEO of XSET, echoed this sentiment, affirming their wholehearted support for RoboSquad's innovative vision and its potential for remarkable growth. Selkoe articulated, “We perceive an exceptional opportunity to champion an innovative new game. The growth potential we see in RoboSquad is monumental, and we eagerly anticipate further in-game skin collaborations, the infusion of our talent, and the unique digital style perspective we bring as they continue to evolve.”

For gamers eagerly anticipating the unveiling of RoboSquad Revolution, the wait is nearly over. The game will soon be available for free download on PC, accessible via platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games Store, during its open beta phase. In addition, gamers can immerse themselves in the action even earlier through the open Early Access. Those eager to learn more can satisfy their curiosity by exploring a dedicated portal to the world of RoboSquad Revolution. With the combined expertise and creative talent of Zollpa and XSET, gamers can confidently anticipate an unparalleled and immersive gaming experience within the captivating universe of RoboSquad Revolution.

As this remarkable partnership between Zollpa and XSET continues to evolve, gaming enthusiasts are encouraged to stay connected to the official channels of both Zollpa and XSET for the latest updates and insights. The collaborative journey between these two industry titans is poised to not only set new standards in gaming but also elevate the gaming experience to unprecedented heights.