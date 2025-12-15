Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was an image of relief after they escaped the Phoenix Suns with a two-point win, 116-114, at Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday.

The Lakers led by as much as 20 points, but the Suns rallied in the fourth quarter, as the game went down to the wire. Phoenix stole the lead, 114-113, after Dillon Brooks nailed a three-pointer with only 12.2 seconds left. He, however, bumped James afterward and was whistled for his second technical foul, ejecting him from the contest.

Brooks, who was called for his first technical foul in the first quarter, also had an altercation with James in the third frame after the four-time MVP reacted strongly to Brooks seemingly swatting the ball at him.

The 40-year-old James, however, brushed off his latest skirmish with the 29-year-old Brooks, maintaining that it's part of the game.

“Just competing. That's all it's about, competing. It's the best form of competition, it's the big boys, it's the NBA,” said James, who has an ongoing rivalry with Brooks, in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

“We were out there competing. We were able to get the last laugh.”

"We were out there competing; we was able to get the last laugh." LeBron James (26 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK) talks with @LakersReporter after the #Lakers defeat the Suns, 116-114. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/PSvhLRPONZ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 15, 2025

Article Continues Below

James had 26 points, including two key free throws, three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. He, however, also had a season-high eight turnovers.

He also credited their physicality against the Suns, avenging their loss in their previous meeting early this month.

“I think the last two days of practice put us in a position and put us in a mindset of being very physical. Obviously, that fourth quarter allowed them (Suns) to get back into the game because we put them to the line,” said James.

“But I thought for the majority of the game, our physicality was good.”

The Lakers will face the Utah Jazz on Thursday.