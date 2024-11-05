The general consensus after the 2024 World Series was that the New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers because of lackluster defense, particularly in Games 1 and 5, and general manager Brian Cashman admitted that defense and baserunning were flaws for the 2024 Yankees.

“The team wasn't the best defensive team that we've had, clearly,” Brian Cashman said, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “And the team also obviously made some baserunning mistakes.”

Defense at some particular positions, and the baserunning overall were clear flaws for the Yankees this season, and while no team was a juggernaut in MLB in 2024, those issues were ultimately the undoing of New York in the World Series. Cashman admitted that the flaws were a result of some of the players they had.

“I think some of it's inherent to certain players we have,” Cashman said, via Heyman.

Some players who stick out when it comes to defensive shortcomings are Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo. Juan Soto is worth the trouble with defensive shortcomings due to what he brings offensively. Gleyber Torres overall is a solid hitter as well, but had a propensity for defensive miscues and was culpable for some baserunning mistakes during his tenure with the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo, who has a good reputation, had declined as a defender, especially in 2024. However, the defensive miscues in Game 5 largely came mostly from usually reliable defenders in Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe and Gerrit Cole. Cashman pointed that out.

“But obviously, the Game 5 situation was involving players that are really good consistently at what they do, whether it be the Gold Glove shortstop or the typically high-end defender at first or the ace of our mound in Gerrit Cole that's as great a baseball mind as they come. Or Aaron Just, [who] catches that fly ball a billion times out of a billion.”

How can Yankees fix defense and baserunning in 2025?

As mentioned before, Soto is worth the trouble, despite being a weak defender and poor baserunner. The duo he forms with Aaron Judge is arguably the biggest reason the Yankees broke their World Series appearance drought. The Yankees will do their best to bring him back, although it is not guaranteed.

The Yankees could stand to improve defensively by replacing Torres and Rizzo on the right side of the infield. Jazz Chisholm Jr., who put up good defensive numbers at third base, has more experience as a second baseman, and could slide over there. There are several first base options that would improve the Yankees as well, even ones that wouldn't break the bank. Naturally, that should improve some of the defensive miscues.

It should be encouraging to hear Cashman acknowledge the flaws that the Yankees had in 2024, as it could signal an effort to fix that in 2025.