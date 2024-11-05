New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole decided to stay on his current contract with the team, after previously opting out to see if the team would void that by tacking on another year to the deal. The Yankees ended up not doing that, and Cole decided to stay on the current deal rather than hitting the open market. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman discussed where the team stood on giving Cole that extra year.

“It was something at the moment we weren't necessarily comfortable doing,” Brian Cashman said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “but we wanted our players and ace back, and he certainly didn't want to go. We had a lot of healthy dialogue about just trying to thread the needle and keep it in play. We could always talk further as we move forward about the future because the intent when we signed Gerrit was that he'd be leading our staff until the end of his career.”

Cole is now under contract with the Yankees through the 2028 season when he will be 37. It would not be a surprise if by the end of the deal, Cole signs a shorter deal for the last few seasons of his career. Cashman indicated that Cole is happy where he is.

“Maybe the grass isn't always greener,” Cashman said, via Nightengale. “I think he's happy where he's at. I think he likes our setup. I think he likes who he's playing for and working for, and I think he likes his teammates. And I think he think we have a legitimate chance to win.”

How did Yankees find solution with Gerrit Cole?

Although the Yankees did not want to give Cole that last year on his contract, they did not want to lose their ace, and he did not want to leave. That is why the two sides found a solution.

“We didn't want that,” Cashman said, via Nightengale. “On our end, on behalf of the Yankees, we certainly wanted him to be with us as we move forward, and he is. And during the conversation it was clear, too, that's still wanted he wanted. So, the easy solution was to rescind the options.”

It would have been a tough offseason for the Yankees to re-sign or replace Cole, while also trying to negotiate a massive contract to retain Juan Soto. Now, the Yankees can focus on bringing back Soto, or other talent to play with Cole, Aaron Judge and the other talented players on the roster.