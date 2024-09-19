Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees secured their spot in the postseason, becoming the first American League team to clinch a playoff berth on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

In the postgame celebration, Yankees captain Aaron Judge stressed that “the job's not finished” and reinforced that their primary objective remains winning the division title.

Aaron Judge knowing the the Yankees have higher goals

“We definitely know the job's not finished. We want the division,” Judge said while celebrating their postseason berth.

The Yankees lead the American League with a record of 89-63 and hold a five-game advantage over the Orioles in the AL East, with 10 games remaining. This is their biggest lead of the season.

“But to get an opportunity to punch our ticket back into the postseason after last year, missing out, it means a lot. We’ve got a special group here, and the boys are definitely excited,” he continued.

The Yankees secured the go-ahead run in the 10th inning with Anthony Rizzo's RBI single. In the bottom half, the Mariners had both the tying and winning runs on base, but the game slipped away when Julio Rodríguez drifted off third base and was caught in a double play after avoiding Randy Arozarena's bat.

New York have now made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons and in 25 of the 30 years since the start of baseball's wild-card era in 1995. Their only recent miss came in 2023, when they posted an 82-80 record and finished fourth in the AL East.

Even with their playoff spot secured, the New York Yankees have significant stakes ahead. They lead the Baltimore Orioles by five games for the top position in the AL East. The two teams will face off in a crucial three-game series at Yankee Stadium next week. Currently, Baltimore holds the tiebreaker, having won the season series 6-4.

New York is also working to secure a top-two seed in the American League, which would guarantee a spot in the AL Division Series. The Yankees hold a seven-game lead over the Houston Astros and have the tiebreaker, positioning them for a bye through the wild-card round.

A successful season for New York

In February mornings in Tampa, Fla., glimpses of a successful season emerged as key players arrived well before their official report dates. The blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, finalized during the Winter Meetings, had fans and analysts having high hopes for the Yankees.

Along with acquiring Soto in December, the Yankees have thrived this season thanks to better health. Unlike last year, when Judge’s crash into a concrete wall at Dodger Stadium jeopardized their chances, Boone pointed out that this year’s team has been far better at managing such setbacks.

While Soto and Judge lived up to their expectations throughout the summer, other key contributors emerged to clinch the final win needed to ensure Yankee Stadium’s October postseason lights would shine.

On Wednesday, Nestor Cortes tossed six scoreless innings, and Anthony Rizzo drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the 10th inning, overcoming Clay Holmes’ 13th blown save to secure the Yankees’ 59th postseason berth.

Soto and Judge have been spectacular, becoming the third Yankees duo to each hit at least 40 home runs in a season, following in the footsteps of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (1927, '30, '31) and Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle (1961). Boone described their impact as “historical.”

In 2022, the Yankees chose a more subdued champagne toast to celebrate their playoff berth and division title. This year, after a challenging journey to secure a postseason spot, they went all out with their celebration, marking it as the first of what they hope will be five victories over the next six weeks.