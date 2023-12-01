Amid Juan Soto trade rumors, the Yankees are acquiring some outfield depth by adding a former Guardians AL Wild Card hero

New York Yankees fans are especially ornery these days. They do not want to hear any roster-related news that doesn't concern either Juan Soto or other premium MLB talents. So, their latest acquisition is probably not going to enthuse the Bronx too much. Though, the team is at least adding some October magic to the clubhouse.

“Yankees have claimed OF Oscar Gonzalez off waivers from Cleveland,” Jack Curry of Yes Network reported Friday. “In 173 at bats last season, his slash line was 214/239/312 with two home runs and 12 RBI. In his career, he has 13 HR and 55 RBI and a 269/299/413 in 145 games.”

Gonzalez is best known for hitting a walk-off home run in the 15th inning to launch the Guardians past the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 American League Wild Card Series. The 410-foot dinger was stunningly the only run of the endless pitching duel. His recent numbers, despite fitting in nicely with much of the Yanks' 2023 offense, is not going to inspire confidence among this increasingly fed-up fan base.

Yes, amid all the injuries and underachieving, the Yankees still managed to extend their streak of winning seasons to an unfathomable 31, but they did embody the brand of excellence people expect from the men in pinstripes. This offseason is a pivotal one for the organization, in terms of public perception.

Although claiming Oscar Gonzalez is not going to change that right now, if he pans out in New York, many will happily eat their words. Even so, a big splash is needed this winter, nay demanded.