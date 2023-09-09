The New York Yankees have featured multiple different dynasties during the franchise's historic existence. The 1998-2000 Yankees were among the most impressive dynasties, with three consecutive Fall Classic victories and falling just short in 2001. However, Derek Jeter recently made a specific bold claim about the 1998 squad, per Bryan Hoch.

“You talk about the '98 team, I'm a little biased, but I'd put that team up against any team that's played this game,” Jeter said. “They didn't care about personal statistics. The only thing they cared about was winning.”

Calling that claim bold isn't a stretch by any means. Baseball has been around since the late 1800's and there's been plenty of incredible teams over the years. That said, the '98 Yankees were special.

Jeter's bold 1998 Yankees claim

New York featured a loaded roster in 1998. Derek Jeter led the charge at shortstop. Fellow stars such as C Jorge Posada, 1B Tino Martinez, OF Bernie Williams, OF Paul O'Neil, and DH/OF Darryl Strawberry joined Jeter in the Yankees' lineup.

The rotation was solid. Andy Pettitte, Davis Wells, David Cone, and Orlando Hernandez all played pivotal roles for New York's pitching staff. The bullpen stood out though with Mariano Rivera closing games.

Jeter was just 24-years old but slashed .324/.384/.481 with an .864 OPS. He added 19 home runs and 30 stolen bases as well.

The Yankees swept the Texas Rangers in the '98 ALDS, defeated the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) 4-2 in the ALCS, and swept the San Diego Padres in the World Series.

There's no question the 1998 Yankees were dominant, but are they the best team ever?