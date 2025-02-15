New York Yankees hurler Devin Williams is opening up about having to shave his beard for the team. The Yankees are known for making their players stay clean-shaven, and Williams has some scruff right now.

“Everyone's got an opinion, so, it is what it is,” Williams said about having to shave, per MLB.com.

Williams is one of the new pitchers for the Yankees. He spent the 2024 season with Milwaukee, as well as the last several years. Williams finished last season with a 1.25 ERA, appearing in 22 games. Williams also posted 14 saves.

In his career, the hurler has 68 saves and a 1.83 ERA.

Williams is one of several new pitchers for a Yankees team this season looking to return to the World Series.

Can the Yankees return to the championship?

New York has a lot of new faces in both the bullpen and starting rotation. That includes Max Fried, Williams, and others. The task is to get the Yankees back to the postseason. New York won the AL East last season, racking up dozens of wins with Aaron Judge having a stellar year offensively.

Williams is a two-time All-Star, who has pitched since the 2019 season. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2020. The pitcher also worked for the United States during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Yankees lost Juan Soto this offseason, but return a great deal of talent. There's also some new additions in the batting lineup, with Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger now in pinstripes. Yes, they will also be clean-shaven.

New York hasn't won a World Series since 2009, and there's a ton of pressure on the club to do just that. Manager Aaron Boone is in talks for a contract extension, and the team may not give one to him. The Yankees are simply used to winning, and it hasn't happened in a long time.

The Yankees start spring training games on February 21.