New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu hasn't played in a game since March 16th in spring training after fouling a ball off his foot. And by the sounds of it, the veteran isn't having much progress in his recovery.
LeMahieu had an MRI on Thursday evening that showed minimal healing, therefore the Yanks are pushing back his rehab process a few days. Via Bryan Hoch:
“DJ LeMahieu said that an MRI taken last night showed a lack of healing and doctors were not comfortable with him beginning a rehab assignment. He is frustrated and hopes to be playing in 3-4 days.”
Understandable that LeMahieu is frustrated. He just wants to get back on the field and help his ball club win games, but foot injuries can be tedious. The organization is smart to play it safe here. He's an important player in their World Series aspirations.
DJ LeMahieu staying optimistic
The Yankees begin a weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday and before the opener, the two-time batting champ said he feels pretty good despite what the MRI said:
“I feel ready to go,” LeMahieu said. “I’m ready to get out there and get in some games. It shouldn’t be too much longer.”
As for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, he's just being cautious because they want LeMahieu healthy in the long run:
“He’s doing really well and I know he feels ready to go, but the foot specialist has weighed in,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We want to make sure this thing’s 100%. He’s close to that now. We’re just being conservative with this thing.”
LeMahieu really struggled in 2023, slashing a career-worst .243 with just 15 homers. He was better in the second half of the season but regardless, it was a forgettable campaign for the 35-year-old. LeMahieu also missed the entire 2022 postseason with a broken big toe. Injuries have unfortunately been a common occurrence in recent years. For the time being, the Yankees are doing just fine without him, leading the American League East with a 13-6 record.
Offensively, the Bronx Bombers are around the middle of the pack, with Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto raking while Aaron Judge has yet to get going, hitting under .200. On the mound however, New York is exceeding expectations, compiling an impressive 3.11 ERA. Remember, they're without ace Gerrit Cole, too.
It will be quite interesting to see how the Yankees fit DJ LeMahieu back into the lineup when he's at 100%. LeMahieu is typically their leadoff guy but Volpe is currently flourishing in that position.
If LaMahieu does begin his rehab assignment next week, it's likely he'll be back in the Bronx in early May if all goes well. New York just ended a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays and will be looking to take care of business against another divisional rival in the Rays.
By the looks of it, the Yankees could be in for a solid season and when both LeMahieu and Cole return, it's only going to make them even stronger.