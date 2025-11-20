Two-time Reliever of the Year Devin Williams felt the Bronx once: the noise, the pressure, the weight of every pitch, the nights when every throw echoed through Yankee Stadium. Now, as MLB Free Agency churns toward its busiest stretch, the New York Yankees have quietly reopened the line of communication with the All-star reliever in hopes of strengthening their bullpen. It’s not a headline-grabber yet. But it’s real. And inside the front office, the idea of a Williams revival in pinstripes is gaining subtle traction.

The Yankees built a bullpen strong enough to survive the long months of 2025, yet the group still feels a piece short. David Bednar took over closing duties, but his past inconsistencies linger. Camilo Doval flashed power, then faded. Fernando Cruz battled through heavy innings. Even with Tim Hill’s option picked up and Ryan Yarbrough back as a swingman, the Yankees know how thin the margins get in October. One bad inning can rewrite an entire season.

That’s where Devin Williams returns to the conversation, despite the uneven season he just lived through. He also delivered electric flashes that reminded scouts why his changeup once terrified hitters. And more importantly, he handled the Yankees' emotional extremes, the early boos, the late ovation against the Blue Jays, without losing himself. That matters in the Bronx. Maybe more than anywhere else.

A Reunion the Yankees Can’t Ignore

This free agency cycle, Devin Williams isn’t the headliner in the closer market as Edwin Diaz owns that tier. But he stands firmly in the next one, drawing interest from the Dodgers, Reds, Red Sox, and Mets as MLB Free Agency heats up. The competition is real. The price won’t be light. Still, the Yankees understand the value of familiarity. They know Williams has already survived the city’s furnace once. They know the Yankees bullpen needs one more weapon. And they know reliever revivals often spark deep postseason runs.

The question now sits squarely in front of them this free agency: do the Yankees bring Devin Williams back and bet on a Bronx rebirth?