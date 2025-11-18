New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham has accepted the qualifying offer, paying him $22.025 million for 2026, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The centerfielder was included in the Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres before the 2024 season. After serving as a bench player that season, Grisham was key to the Yankees' offense in 2025. He will return for a third season in The Bronx.

“Outfielder Trent Grisham accepted the $22.025 million qualifying offer from the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported.

The Yankees extended the offer to Grisham after a career year in which he launched 34 home runs. Before 2025, his career high was 17 in 2022. At just 29 years old, there is hope that Grisham can continue that stellar offensive approach, hitting ahead of Aaron Judge. But he left fans with a bad taste in their mouths in the postseason.

Article Continues Below

Grisham started all seven Yankees postseason games, managing just four hits and two doubles before elimination. He was one of many Bombers hitters who failed to show up in the biggest games, but it hurt more knowing it was a contract year. With a great postseason, he could have tested free agency and made a lot of money. But now, he is back in New York with free agency looming again.

The Yankees spent a lot of money last offseason and are already tight to the $304 million luxury tax threshold. Cody Bellinger is now hitting free agency and taking a massive bat out of the lineup. If Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner can afford both outfielders, it would be great for the 2026 team. But Grisham accepting the qualifying offer puts a big question mark on that possibility.

Grisham was one of four players who accepted the qualifying offer on Tuesday. Brandon Woodruff is staying with the Brewers, Shota Imanaga is back with the Cubs, and Gleyber Torres is on another one-year deal in Detroit.