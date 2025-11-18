The Los Angeles Dodgers have won two straight World Series titles, and they may look to reunite with an impactful slugger this winter.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Dodgers could attempt to sign outfielder Cody Bellinger if the 30-year-old does not return to the New York Yankees.

“Beyond the Yankees, who would like a return engagement with Bellinger — particularly if Trent Grisham rejects a qualifying offer — the Blue Jays see him as a perfectly good alternative to Tucker,” Passan wrote. “And the Dodgers, who nontendered Bellinger three years ago, have expressed interest as they peruse the outfield market.”

Bellinger was drafted by the Dodgers in 2013 and spent six seasons with the big league club. In addition to winning the National League MVP Award in 2019, the Scottsdale native was also a key part of the group’s 2020 World Series win.

As a member of the Dodgers, Bellinger hit 152 home runs, tallied 422 RBIs, and earned an .819 OPS.

In 2025, Bellinger enjoyed a strong season that saw him mash 29 home runs, collect 98 RBIs, and post an .813 OPS while playing stellar defense daily. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 82nd percentile in Batting Run Value and the 91st percentile in Fielding Run Value.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has indicated that retaining Bellinger is one of the team’s priorities.

“We're very interested in bringing him back,” Cashman told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “He's going to have a lot of choices because he can do a lot of different things… We would be better served if we could retain him. If not, we'll have to look at alternative ways to fill it.”

Bellinger’s situation will be a primary topic of discussion this winter, and while the Yankees may be the favorites to retain him, the Dodgers could also be in play.