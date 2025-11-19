New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham decided to accept his $22 million qualifying offer. But that won't change their free agency plans when it comes to slugger Cody Bellinger.

New York plans to continue pursuing Bellinger despite Grisham's qualifying offer decision, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. After a impressive debut with the team, the Yankees aren't trying to see Bellinger leave town anytime soon.

That debut saw the outfielder/first baseman hit .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. All three stats were stark improvements from his 2024 output. Furthermore, Bellinger ranked second on the Yankees in RBIs and fourth in home runs.

If New York were to re-sign Bellinger, the only question remaining is where he would play. Grisham is now entrenched in center while right field belongs to MVP Aaron Judge. Left field is theoretically available, but the Yankees have former top prospect Jasson Dominguez ready to take the next step.

Ben Rice is at first base while Giancarlo Stanton will occupy the designated hitter spot. With the Yankees still heavily interested in Bellinger, it's clear New York has thought about the positional problems. As long as the left-hander's bat is in the lineup.

The Yankees got a full-season view of what Bellinger has to offer in 2025. He helped lead them to the American League Division Series. As New York looks to go on another deep run, they want Bellinger to stay along for the ride. But coming off of a bounce-back season, the Yankees will have plenty of competition when it comes to acquiring the former MVP's services.