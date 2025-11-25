The fantasy football playoff race is tightening. Nowhere is the pressure more intense than at tight end. This position is a weekly headache for managers searching for consistency. Week 13 brings welcomed stability at the top, though. Travis Kelce still sets the standard, but there is plenty of movement in the mid-tier. Emerging options like Taysom Hill and Juwan Johnson push for weekly starter status.

Key Insights

With no teams on bye, the full tight end slate is finally available. This gives fantasy football managers their last, best chance to lock in dependable production before the postseason begins. Whether you’re securing a top seed or simply fighting to stay alive, Week 13’s tight end landscape delivers both opportunity and risk.

Below are the top tight ends entering Week 13 and the sleepers who could flip your matchup in an instant.

Week 13 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Travis Kelce, KC (@ DAL)

Even at his age, Travis Kelce remains the gold standard at the position. Kelce caught four of six targets for 43 yards in Kansas City’s Week 12 overtime win over Indianapolis. Sure, the yardage marked his lowest since Week 3. However, the four catches extended his streak of games with at least four receptions to four straight. Over that stretch, he’s posted a 23-299-2 line on 32 targets. That proves he’s still a central figure in the Chiefs passing attack. Now, Kansas City gears up for a high-scoring Thanksgiving matchup against Dallas. Kelce’s volume and red-zone reliability keep him locked in as the TE1.

Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN)

Baltimore’s passing offense has been inconsistent this season. Mark Andrews’ touchdown production, though, continues to salvage his fantasy football value. Andrews caught just one of three targets for nine yards in Week 12 against the Jets. That marked another low-yardage outing. However, he has six total touchdowns this season, including four over the three games prior. The Ravens desperately need to jump-start their aerial attack. Week 13 presents the perfect chance. Cincinnati has surrendered the most production in the NFL to opposing tight ends. Andrews remains a volatile play. The touchdown upside, though, keeps him firmly inside the top tier.

Juwan Johnson, NO (@ MIA)

Juwan Johnson continues to be one of the most underrated fantasy football tight ends of the season. In Week 12, he hauled in six of seven targets for 46 yards. He also finished as the Saints’ second-leading receiver. He now averages 4.5 catches and nearly 49 yards per game. Those are career-best levels across the board. With New Orleans leaning heavily on Johnson as their No. 2 option behind Chris Olave, his role in the passing game is secure. Against Miami’s inconsistent secondary, Johnson profiles as one of the top plays of Week 13. He is also a legitimate fringe-TE1 moving forward.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. CHI)

Goedert’s involvement has slipped in recent weeks. Week 12 was another low-volume performance with two catches for 20 yards. Penalties erased two additional receptions. However, the real concern is consistency. Goedert has been under 30 yards in five of his last seven games. Still, his efficiency remains strong. Chicago’s defensive weaknesses against middle-of-field pass catchers offer a path to rebound production. With defenses increasingly prioritizing AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, Goedert can still deliver a solid floor in Week 13.

Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NYG)

Hunter Henry erupted in Week 12 with seven receptions, 115 yards, and a touchdown. That was his best outing since last season. He led the Patriots in every major receiving category and continues to be a dependable target for Drake Maye in critical situations. Now sitting on a 41-537-5 line through 12 games, Henry has been quietly consistent inside the red zone. He faces a New York defense that has allowed significant production to tight ends all year. Henry carries both a safe floor and strong touchdown upside in Week 13.

David Njoku, CLE (vs. SF)

Njoku’s box scores have been disappointing lately. He has had just three receptions for 28 yards over the last three games. That said, the underlying usage still offers some optimism. He went untargeted in Week 12 despite playing 25 snaps. Cleveland’s short passing game under Shedeur Sanders, though, continues to feature tight end involvement when drives extend. Njoku still leads the team in touchdown receptions this year, too. As Cleveland prepares for a tougher matchup against San Francisco, he may be leaned on more heavily in quick-out and red-zone situations. He’s a deeper fantasy football sleeper this week. However, one with a non-zero chance of salvaging production through scoring opportunities.

Injury and bye-week fallout

With Week 13 featuring no byes, every tight end is available, but the injury landscape is far from clear. Closely monitor Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), Darren Waller (pectoral), Michael Mayer (ankle), and Tyler Higbee (ankle) all carry uncertainty.

Each of these situations has major trickle-down effects. A late-week scratch could elevate backup options into streaming relevance. This is especially true in offenses that rely on tight-end heavy packages in the red zone.

With playoff races tightening, staying ahead of late-week injury shifts might be the difference between winning and watching your season end.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Zach Ertz, WAS (vs. DEN)

19. Evan Engram, DEN (@ WAS)

18. Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ IND)

17. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ SEA)

16. David Njoku, CLE (vs. SF)

15. Harold Fannin, CLE (vs. SF)

14. Brenton Strange, JAX (@ TEN)

13. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NYG)

12. Theo Johnson, NYG (@ NE)

11. AJ Barner, SEA (vs. MIN)

10. Juwan Johnson, NO (@ MIA)

9. Oronde Gadsden, LAC (vs. LV)

8. Brock Bowers, LV (@ LAC)

7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. CHI)

6. Tyler Warren, IND (vs. HOU)

5. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. KC)

4. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN)

3. Trey McBride, ARI (@ TB)

2. George Kittle, SF (@ CLE)

1. Travis Kelce, KC (@ DAL)

Bottom line

The tight end position remains a rollercoaster. However, Week 13 brings more clarity than usual. Travis Kelce remains the elite option, while Mark Andrews and Juwan Johnson offer upside in favorable matchups. Meanwhile, sleepers like Dallas Goedert and Hunter Henry are gaining real momentum as their roles expand. At this stage of the fantasy football season, teams that secure consistent tight end production have a massive edge. Week 13 presents a rare chance to lock in stability before the playoffs begin.