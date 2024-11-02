New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole almost led the team to a World Series victory in 2024. The Yankees fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers, though, and now Cole is reportedly opting out of his contract, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reports. However, McDaniel revealed how the Yankees can void the opt out.

“BREAKING: New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole opted out of his contract, sources tell me and @JeffPassan. The Yankees can void the opt-out by adding one year and $36 million to the four years and $144 million that Cole had remaining on his deal,” McDaniel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It will be a situation to closely monitor. For now, the only news to report is that Cole has opted out of his deal.

More to come on this story.