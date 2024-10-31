The New York Yankees entered Game 5 of the World Series with a little momentum. They finally got their first win of the series in Game 4, raking 11 runs with an offense that came to life. They rode that momentum into Game 5, jumping out to an early 5-0 lead.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both went deep. The fans in Yankee Stadium were on fire. Then, the fifth inning happened.

Following a Kike Hernandez leadoff single, Judge flat-out dropped a fly ball. It was as bad an error as you will ever see. But things got far worse. Will Smith hit a grounder to short, and Game 4 hero Anthony Volpe missed an easy throw at third for a force out. A few batters later, Mookie Betts hit a dribbler to first base.

Anthony Rizzo nonchalantly waited for the ball to come to him, expecting Gerrit Cole to cover first base. Cole did no such thing.

It was a comedy of errors, literally.

All told, New York committed two errors and another unbelievable blunder. Within a matter of minutes, the game was tied 5-5 after Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez delivered base hits. Fans online could not contain themselves, with some pointing out the obvious.

“Anyone who actually eschews the Yankees all season knows how shitty they are on defense. But even that was inexplicable. This is the worst inning I’ve ever seen. What a disgraceful fucking joke,” X user Sal Maiorana wrote.

He was not the only one seemingly angry with New York's defensive effort Wednesday.

Many other baseball fans took a comical route, though.

Indeed, the Yankees were atrocious defensively this year. They ranked 25th in fielding percentage across Major League Baseball. The game still has a long way to go, but if the Yankees do indeed lose Game 5, New York will only have themselves to blame.