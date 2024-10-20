New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton is making some bold statements about his teammate, Juan Soto. Stanton is taking the stance that Soto will return to the team in the 2025 season.

“We need him to stay. He’s going to stay. We need to bring it home, and then we’ll bring him home also,” Stanton said after the ALCS, per MLB.com.

Stanton had an incredible run in the ALCS, and was named MVP of the series. He hit a two-run homer in Game 5 to tie the game for New York against the Cleveland Guardians. Soto then brought the Yankees the final killing stroke, blasting a three-run homer to lift the team in extra innings. New York won the AL pennant for the first time in 15 years, and is now in the World Series. That hasn't happened since the 2009 season.

“It's a great feeling, to hit that homer and get the lead for the team,” Soto said, per ESPN. “And coming through big time.”

Soto is a free agent after the 2024 season is over, so Yankees fans are hopeful Stanton is correct.

Juan Soto is headed to free agency with multiple teams after him

There's ongoing drama this season about what will happen with Soto once the 2024 campaign is over. Soto joined the Yankees this previous offseason, after playing in San Diego. The slugger has openly expressed his interest in staying with New York, but multiple teams want him including the New York Mets.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has stated the Yankees are working hard to keep Soto. Media outlets speculate the team could spend more than $500 million to keep him. The slugger signed a one-year, $31 million contract for 2024.

“That was the whole purpose of going all-in. We gave up a lot, and it was a one-year deal for a lot of money,” Cashman said. “And so it was a big chess move, no doubt about it, that was designed to increase our chances. And it did.”

Soto also played for the Washington Nationals during his MLB tenure. He won a World Series with that club in 2019. Soto now has the rare chance of winning a World Series with two different franchises.

“I've wanted it since day one,” Soto added. “I've said it since spring training. Give me every hard moment. Give me every tough [at-bat]. I'm going to step up to the plate and try to do my best.”

New York will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets in the World Series. The Dodgers lead the NLCS, 3-2, heading into Game 6 on Sunday.