New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has just two words to say about the franchise's first trip to the World Series in more than a decade.

“We're back,” Jeter posted to X, formerly Twitter.

New York defeated the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night, to lift the team to the World Series. It was the first time since 2009 that the Bronx Bombers won the AL pennant. The last time the Yankees went to the World Series, Jeter was on the team. New York won it all that season, in 2009.

The Yankees defeated the Guardians in five games to win the ALCS. Juan Soto hit a go-ahead three run homer in Game 5 to ultimately lift the team in extra innings. New York awaits the winner of the NLCS, which pits the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets. The Dodgers lead that series, 3-2, with a pivotal Game 6 on Sunday.

Yankees are having a special season, with just one goal left

The Yankees came from behind to post a few of the wins it needed to defeat Cleveland in this series. New York has been led this season by Aaron Judge, but Judge took a backseat offensively this postseason to some other players. That includes Giancarlo Stanton, who finished as the ALCS MVP.

“I'm proud of these guys,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said, per ESPN. “And proud we have earned the right to go to the World Series.”

That sentiment is shared by the team's manager, Aaron Boone.

“We've had some great groups, some great camaraderie, some great clubhouses,” Boone said. “This group is as close as I've ever seen, and they trust each other. They lean on each other. They love each other. They play for each other. Those are special things to have in a team sport.”

Jeter was a key part of the 2009 team, which was the last group to even make the final round of the MLB playoffs. Yankees fans have endured years of frustration and failure, and now have a chance finally to win another title. Yankees players know how much a World Series title would mean to the fans.

“To get there doesn't mean much,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “We need to win it.”

Yankees fans may be split on who they want to see in the World Series. While many would love to see a subway series with the Mets, others may want instead to face Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers. Ohtani and Judge each had stellar seasons offensively for their respective teams.