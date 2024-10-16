New York Yankees fans have seen enough. Winning over the fans in New York is certainly a difficult task, but Juan Soto has accomplished the feat in only one season. In fact, fans even brought checks to Game 2 of the American League Championship Series for the soon-to-be free agent, via Talkin' Yanks and Michael Castaldo.

One of the checks read “$700,000,000.” That would of course be the same as what Shohei Ohtani signed for with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto is great, but would the Yankees consider offering hm that kind of deal? After all, Ohtani hits and pitches.

Nevertheless, Soto is going to make no shortage of money during the offseason. He is only 25 years old and has established himself as one of the best hitters in all of baseball. Some stars struggle in New York, but Soto continued to play at an elite level in his first season with the ball club.

Juan Soto's impressive first season with the Yankees

He ultimately slashed .288/.419/.569/.989 across 157 games played. The Yankees outfielder added 41 home runs, 31 doubles and 109 RBI.

One has to imagine that the Yankees will try to re-sign Soto. However, Soto is set to receive plenty of attention in free agency. He features franchise-altering talent. Every team in MLB surely understands that fact.

The Yankees have become one of the league's most dangerous teams with the duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge leading the way. Both superstars had big 2024 seasons and are looking to lead their team to a World Series victory.

At the moment, the Yankees are focused on their ALCS clash against the Cleveland Guardians. New York leads the series 1-0 as of this story's writing. The teams are currently playing in Game 2. Perhaps Juan Soto will take notice of the checks being offered to him by the fans.