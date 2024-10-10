As the MLB offseason approaches, the free-agency saga surrounding Juan Soto is sure to be intense with multiple teams vying for the young superstar's services. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees are clear frontrunners in the pursuit, even though he's already on the team and closely followed by their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.

This high-stakes bidding war will place two of baseball's most prominent franchises at the center of what could become one of the sport’s most significant free-agency moves in recent history. The Yankees, known for their willingness to invest heavily in marquee players, are reportedly keen on keeping Soto to their lineup.

Expand Tweet

Soto's ability to draw walks and his power-hitting prowess make him an ideal candidate for the Yankees, who have historically favored sluggers that can capitalize on the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. And his numbers in 2024 show that he would be a perfect fit should he remain in the Bronx.

Where will Soto end up in 2025?

With resources to match their ambitions, the Yankees are well-positioned to make a competitive offer. Their clear interest in Soto underscores a strategic intent to keep the roster of young, elite talent together, ensuring their competitiveness in the AL East and beyond.

A successful bid for Soto would signal the Yankees’ commitment to returning to World Series contention, especially if they fail to make it this year.

The Mets, on the other hand, have also expressed substantial interest in Soto. Their number two ranking in this free agency race highlights the aggressive approach team owner Steve Cohen has adopted since taking over. The Mets' pursuit of Soto aligns with their recent strategy of acquiring high-impact players to elevate their team status in the National League.

Soto's potential arrival in Queens would provide the Mets with a much-needed boost in their offensive lineup. Pairing him with Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo can create a formidable order capable of being the best in the league.

Moreover, securing Soto would also serve as a significant public relations victory over their crosstown rivals, enhancing the Mets' appeal to both fans and potential future signings.

While the Yankees and Mets are front and center in this chase, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers remain in the conversation, albeit as less likely destinations according to Heyman’s analysis. However, the Giants always seem to finish in second for every top free agent on the market. See Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, and Shohei Ohtani to name a few.

The Giants are on the up and up as they head into 2025. With Buster Posey at the helm of the front office and Matt Chapman returning, they look to surprise the MLB. The Dodgers, of course, have a huge supply of money and are still fighting for a World Series title in 2024.

As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on Soto and the teams vying for his commitment with the MLB world eagerly anticipating his ultimate choice.