Jeff Maier, famously remembered for his controversial interference during the 1996 American League Championship Series, shared his perspective on the recent fan interference incident involving Mookie Betts during Game 4 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The incident, which quickly garnered widespread attention, had echoes of Maier’s own infamous moment from decades ago.

Maier, who missed the live broadcast of the incident while putting his son to bed, expressed his confusion upon seeing the replay. “How can I put this … I don’t really know what to make of it,” Maier commented in an interview with The Athletic. He recalled his own experience as a child, where his actions were instinctive and impulsive, unlike the premeditated actions of the adults involved in the recent game.

The fan interference on Tuesday involved Austin Capobianco, a 38-year-old from Connecticut, who along with another fan, was ejected from the game for ripping a baseball from Betts' glove. The scene at Yankee Stadium escalated quickly, leading to their immediate removal and a subsequent ban from Game 5 by Major League Baseball.

Reflecting on his own experience, Maier differentiated his childhood impulse from the recent actions by adults, stating, “Watching yesterday was obviously very different. I think there was an initial plan perhaps from that fan to get the ball, but once it’s in the glove… I can’t really quite understand what the thought process was there, certainly from two adults.”

Despite the drama his own actions caused years ago, Maier has come to terms with his role in baseball lore, finding it a conversational piece that positively impacted his life and kept him connected with friends and colleagues. He humorously noted the challenge of potentially repeating his actions today, saying, “I think I might shred a hamstring trying to move that quickly compared to me as a younger lad,” acknowledging the instincts might still be there but physically, it would be a different story.

Maier’s story serves as a reminder of the fine line between passionate fandom and disruptive behavior. His advice to the fans involved reflects a mature perspective shaped by years of living with the consequences of a similar act. “I don’t know if there’s much to say. From their perspective, I’m sure they have a lot of regret and remorse,” Maier advised, emphasizing the personal and financial repercussions of their actions.