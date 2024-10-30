New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to take the mound on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cole is known for his pitching prowess in big games, and a recent statistic displays his dominance in Game 5s of the postseason as well. Cole has surrendered only five earned runs in 25.1 innings of work (four starts) in Game 5s during his postseason career. That is good for a stellar 1.78 ERA.

There were rumors about Cole potentially pitching in Game 4, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone shut down the speculation. New York ended up defeating the Dodgers 11-4 in Game 4, setting Cole up for a crucial Game 5 start.

Perhaps it was an especially intelligent decision given Cole's Game 5 success.

Gerrit Cole dominates in Game 5s

Cole first pitched in a postseason Game 5 in 2013 while with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed two earned runs across five innings in an NLDS game that saw the St. Louis Cardinals win 6-1. Despite the loss, Cole pitched well. Yet, that is his worst Game 5 postseason start so far in his career.

In 2019, Cole started Game 5 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays while pitching for the Houston Astros. The right-handed hurler struck out 10 hitters and allowed only one earned run across eight innings of work. The Astros won 6-1.

Cole did not have to wait long for his next opportunity to start a postseason Game 5. Although, his next chance was a bit more important as it came in the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals. Cole led Houston to a 7-1 victory after striking out nine and surrendering one earned run across seven innings.

Cole's most recent Game 5 postseason outing was back in 2020 when he limited the Rays to one earned run in 5.1 innings on the mound. He received a no-decision as Tampa Bay defeated New York 2-1.

What to expect from Cole in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series

Gerrit Cole needs to pitch well on Wednesday. Fortunately, he is fresh off a strong start.

The Dodgers earned a 6-3 Game 1 victory over the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, but Cole limited LA to one earned run across six innings in the contest. The Yankees' bullpen did not hold up their end of the bargain en route to a no-decision for Cole, but the ace did his job.

That start came on the road in Los Angeles. Cole may be able to turn in an even better outing at home with the energy of the Yankees fans to fuel him. Cole is an intense pitcher who feeds off the energy of the fans. Perhaps the biggest challenge for Cole will be finding a way to contain the scorching hot Freddie Freeman. Freeman has homered in his last six consecutive World Series games, a truly incredible streak.

If Cole is able to contain Freeman, perhaps he will have a big Game 5 outing. Cole's history in Game 5s suggests that he will pitch well, but anything can happen given the potential of the Dodgers' lineup.

Gerrit Cole will attempt to keep the Yankees' season alive at 8:08 PM EST in New York.