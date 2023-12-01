Luis Severino shared a heartfelt message after leaving the New York Yankees and joining the Mets in MLB free agency

Although Luis Severino is not traveling far, he is leaving the New York Yankees. It was recently announced that Severino agreed to a contract with the New York Mets.

Severino had spent his entire big league career with the Yankees before entering free agency this offseason. Rumors swirled early in the offseason about his potential departure, which later came to fruition after news of his agreement with the Mets broke.

Luis Severino issued a heartfelt message to the Yankees on Friday, via his Instagram.

“Dear Yankees Universe, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for your love and support over these last 12 unforgettable years,” Severino wrote. “As a young boy growing up in the Dominican Republic as a Yankee fan, I could only dream of what it would be like to play the game that I love professionally at the MLB level and earn the opportunity to don the famous pinstripes In 2011, my dreams became a reality when the New York Yankees organization took a chance on me and gave me and my family the opportunity of a lifetime by signing me as an international free agent.

“From the time I put on that special uniform and completed the journey of making my MLB debut in 2015, the Yankees organization and the city of New York welcomed my family and me into their hearts, which we are forever grateful! Together, we have all shared amazing memories that I will always cherish and it has truly been an honor and a privilege to have played for one of the greatest organizations in the world.”

Luis Severino's Yankees career

Severino was brilliant in 11 games to begin his MLB career in 2015. After struggling in 2016, he bounced back by making two consecutive All-Star teams in 2017 and 2018. During the '17 campaign, he finished third in AL Cy Young voting.

Injuries have unfortunately limited Severino since 2018. From 2019-2021, the right-handed pitcher appeared in a total of seven games. Severino then pitched in 19 games in both 2022 and 2023.

He concluded his message by thanking the Yankees organization and his former teammates.

“To the Yankees organization, I want to take a moment to thank you all for giving my family and me the opportunity to become members of your family. A big thank you to the Steinbrenner family along with Brian Cashman for believing in me and affording me the opportunity to be a member of the Yankees organization for my entire career thus far.

“Also, thank you to every member of this first class organization whom will always hold a special place in my heart! And I want to personally thank the medical and training staff for always having my best interest at heart. Despite having to overcome unfortunate injuries, I always knew that I was in the best of hands due to their care.

“To my teammates, you will always be family and there is no one else whom I would have rather competed with all these years. We will always have our memories and I will cherish the time we had together complete with the blood, sweat and tears we shared by working to make the city of New York proud of their Yankees. Despite not achieving our ultimate collective goal, I could not be more proud to have been your teammate and forever your brother! While there are no guarantees in the future, I will always be proud to compete with you.”