Luis Severino is reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with the New York Mets, according to Mark Feisand of MLB.com.

More details of the looming transaction have also been provided by Jeff Passan of ESPN, who reported that the deal is going to be for a year and worth $13 million.

“Right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Mets are finalizing a one-year, $13 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Severino, 29, will join the Mets and a rotation in significant need of help after spending his eight-year career with the New York Yankees.”

Severino pitched for the New York Yankees during his first eight seasons in the big leagues. He got a pair of All-Star nods in 2017 and 2018 during his time wearing Yankees pinstripes, but he is now on his way to representing a different team on the mound for the first time in his career.

Severino, who signed a four-year extension deal with the Yankees worth $40 million back in 2019 and exercised a $15 million player option for the 2023 campaign, is looking to bounce back following a letdown performance in 2023.

That season, he went just 4-8 and posted a 6.65 ERA along with a 6.14 FIP across 19 appearances (18 starts) and 89.1 innings of action before getting shut down the rest of the year due to an upper-body injury.

In that same 2023 campaign, the Mets boasted of a pitching staff that began the season featuring future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. Both pitchers were not able to finish the season with the Mets, as they were each traded just before the deadline.