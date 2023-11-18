The New York Mets are reportedly interested in free agent starting pitcher Luis Severino, who previously pitched for the Yankees

Could Luis Severino stay in New York? Possibly, but he probably won't be returning to the New York Yankees. The New York Mets, however, have emerged as an option for the two-time All-Star pitcher in MLB free agency.

The Mets have reportedly displayed interest in Severino, per Will Sammon of The Athletic. League sources reportedly said that the Mets and Severino will meet in the near future, via Sammon as well.

Severino, a free agent, is still only 29-years old. As mentioned earlier, he has made two All-Star teams in his career. Those selections came in 2017 and 2018, when he was emerging as a key pitcher for the Yankees.

Unfortunately, 2018 is the last time Severino has pitched in more than 20 games in a single season. Severino was limited to three starts in 2019, didn't pitch at all in 2020, made four appearances (no starts) in 2021, and has appeared in 19 games in each of the past two years leading up to this offseason.

Severino was impressive in limited action during the 2022 season, recording a 3.18 ERA. His ERA sky-rocketed in 2023 to a mark of 6.65, however, so he didn't do himself any favors for free agency.

The Mets are interested in adding pitching though, so they may be willing to take a chance on Severino given his track record and upside.

Mets' free agency may include Severino

New York has been listed as a possible suitor for free agent pitching stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Aaron Nola, and others. Severino would sign for a much more affordable contract though, and could produce similar results if he finds his All-Star form.

With that being said, Steve Cohen and the Mets haven't displayed any concerns when it comes to spending money in free agency. Still, Severino is a pitcher that could make sense for the ballclub.

Regardless of whether or not the Mets end up signing Luis Severino, fans can expect the team to aggressively pursue starting pitching as the offseason moves forward.