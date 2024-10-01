The New York Yankees signed Marcus Stroman in the offseason in the hopes that he could bolster their shaky starting pitching rotation and help lift them over the top in 2024. Now, he could possibly be left off the roster for the team's upcoming American League Division Series against either the Kansas City Royals or Baltimore Orioles.

Manager Aaron Boone says a decision has not yet been made concerning Stroman's status, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The veteran right-hander struggled in his last game, allowing six runs on 10 hits in only 3 1/3 innings pitched versus the O's last week. It might be tough to justify using him as a starter in the MLB playoffs given his lackluster 4.31 ERA this season, but the Yankees cannot afford to be too picky.