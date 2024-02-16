Great piece of news for the Yankees, as Rodon and Cortes progress from injury.

The New York Yankees were supposed to have a monster pitching staff in 2023. Headlined by perennial Cy Young contender Gerrit Cole, they added former San Francisco Giants Carlos Rodon to further bolster the team. A rotation of Cole, Rodon, Domingo German, and Nestor Cortes would've been nasty.

A year later, and the Yankees' pitching staff is in tatters. Cole rightfully won the AL Cy Young award, but he was the lone bright spot in a year full of misfortunes. German had his moments, but ultimately was more of a liability off the field. Rodon suffered multiple injuries throughout the year. Cortes was solid, but he also dealt with injury issues.

Thankfully, it seems like both Rodon and Cortes are back to performing to their usual roles. Cortes shared the progress that both Yankees pitchers have made in their preparation for spring training, per Brian Hoch.

“Nestor Cortes has been throwing since Dec. 3 and said that he expects to be ready for the beginning of the season. He’s lined up to pitch one of the Mexico City games, but that will depend on how he’s bouncing back. Also said Carlos Rodón touched 97 mph the other day; Rodón was around 92 last spring.”

Rodon was one of the sneaky signings for the Yankees in the last offseason. Unfortunately, due to a host of injuries, Rodon barely suited up in 2023. The team is hoping that Rodon gives the pinstripes a boost to their pitching staff with his return from injury. As for Cortes, he did an admirable job stepping in to a bigger role with all of the injuries. Can Cortes continue his excellent run?