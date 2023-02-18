MLB spring training is on the horizon as each of the league’s 30 teams prepares for the 2023 season. On Friday, the New York Yankees received positive news regarding pitcher Nestor Cortes.

Cortes is dealing with a hamstring issue. The injury caused him to withdraw from the World Baseball Classic on Monday. However, the Yankees pitcher is trending in the right direction concerning the situation.

“Everything felt good, better than I expected actually,” Cortes said Friday after a bullpen session. “Ever since [Monday] till now, we’ve been working pretty intense and hard to feel as normal as possible.”

Cortes also ran sprints on Friday. He ran at about 75% and experienced no issues. These signs left manager Aaron Boone feeling encouraged.

“Nestor was really sharp,” Boone said. “I was really encouraged. His stuff was really good and his command and sharpness in his bullpen were really good. No issues for him as far as getting over that front leg or anything like that. He continues to move in a good direction.”

Despite the progress, Cortes likely won’t rejoin Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. However, the positive steps are a major weight off the Yankees’ back, especially with their pitching depth in question.

As of now, there isn’t a timeline for when the Yankees pitcher will be back up to full speed. The team and Cortes are taking things one step at a time. For now, things are looking great.

“No issue as far as throwing and landing, because that leg is a little tough to moderate that pain. But as of now, there’s no pain,” Cortes said.