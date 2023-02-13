New York Yankees’ SP Nestor Cortes has withdrawn from the World Baseball Classic after suffering a hamstring injury, per Ken Rosenthal. The All-Star left-hander was going to pitch for Team USA during the event, but recently tweaked his hamstring. The Yankees are hopeful he can recover sooner rather than later and have a normal Spring Training with the ball club in Florida.

Cortes emerged as a star during the 2022 campaign. He pitched to the tune of a sparkling 2.44 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. Cortes isn’t a pitcher that relies on heavy velocity, rather, he is regarded as a crafty left-handed pitcher. And Nestor Cortes’ pitching approach has worked for him without question.

Cortes recently shared an inspiring message after avoiding arbitration with the Yankees.

“It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the ‘American Dream,'” Cortes wrote on Twitter. “Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.”

Nest Cortes will prove to be crucial for New York once again in 2023. The Yankees will lean on Cortes, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodon to carry the rotation this season.

Meanwhile, the Team USA World Baseball Classic roster still features plenty of talent. They fully expect to take care of business and win the tournament. However, teams such as the Dominican Republic will stand in their way. The tournament should be competitive throughout.

Although Yankees fans would love to see Cortes in the WBC, they won’t mind him missing the tournament to avoid injuring his hamstring even further.