Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is already picking up where he left off from his All-Star campaign last season.

Stanton slugged the first home run of his 2023 campaign in the Yankees’ 7-5 home loss to the San Francisco Giants, and he wound up making it back-to-back games with a dinger in the series finale against the NL West club on Sunday.

Minutes after Aaron Judge recorded the second home run of his season, Stanton connected on an 87.1 mph slider pitch from Giants starting pitcher Ross Stripling to provide the Yankees with a 3-0 lead in the contest.

Stanton’s two-run home run in the third inning of the contest traveled 485 feet, and it is the outfielder’s second-longest homer of the Statcast era.

485 FT THAT'S GIANCARLO STANTON'S 2ND-LONGEST HR TRACKED BY STATCAST behind only: 504 ft, 8/6/16 at Coors — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 2, 2023

Overall, Stanton’s 485-foot home run is the third longest at the current Yankee Stadium, as Judge holds the top two spots on this leaderboard.

Longest home runs in the current Yankee Stadium: Aaron Judge – 497 feet (2017)

Aaron Judge – 495 feet (2017)

Giancarlo Stanton – 485 feet (2023) pic.twitter.com/QZp4lisSHm — YankeesMuse (@YankeesMuse) April 2, 2023

The reigning AL East champions boast an astounding 28-2 record when both Stanton and Judge homer in the same game, and they are currently on their way to making it 29 such wins.

In the big picture, Stanton is continuing to inch closer to joining the 400 home run club. He is now a mere 20 home runs away from notching the 400th homer of his career.