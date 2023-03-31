Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While he didn’t make an Opening Day roster, it didn’t take long for Gary Sanchez to find a new MLB home. After playing for the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, Sanchez will be taking his talents to the Bay Area.

The San Francisco Giants have signed Gary Sanchez to a minor league contract, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Sanchez will report to the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona before joining a minor league affiliate. If San Francisco doesn’t call Sanchez up to the major leagues by May 1, Sanchez has an opt-out clause in his contract.

Sanchez recently signed with Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Professional Baseball League. But when the Giants called with an MLB offer, Sanchez picked up the phone. Now, the catcher will report to San Francisco’s minor leagues as he looks to make an MLB comeback.

Gary Sanchez most recently played for the Twins, appearing in 128 games for Minnesota this past season. He hit .205 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI. Before the Twins, Sanchez spent seven years playing for the Yankees. Over 538 games in New York, Sanchez hit .230 with 138 home runs and 340 RBI. He is a two-time All Star and Silver Slugger.

Now in San Francisco, Sanchez will be battling for a spot on the roster. San Francisco currently has two catchers – Roberto Perez and Joey Bart – in the big leagues. If either were to struggle or go down to injury, Sanchez might be the next catcher up.

While Sanchez has never been a consistent hitter, he does have some power in his bat. The Giants will take a chance on Sanchez and hope that he still has something left to offer in the MLB.