The New York Yankees watched an early lead evaporate on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

The New York Yankees watched an early lead evaporate on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox. After losing on Friday night, New York could have lost faith and allowed a very rough month of July to get worse. Instead, the Yankees fought back. Down 8-6 after seven innings, the Yanks scored once in the eighth and ninth innings to tie the game and send it to extra innings. They scored three in the top of the 10th for an important 11-8 win which enabled them to gain a game on the struggling Baltimore Orioles. Both the Yankees and Orioles have been playing bad baseball for the better part of the past three weeks. One of these teams needs to find a way to stabilize … unless you're a Red Sox fan.

Boston, compared to New York and Baltimore, does not have as much talent or high-end pitching. There's no Gerrit Cole or Corbin Burnes in the Boston rotation. Boston has a legitimate superstar, Rafael Devers, but there isn't a second superstar the way the Yankees have with Juan Soto joining Aaron Judge. Baltimore has several really good players and has more depth in its batting order than Boston does. Given the injuries to Boston pitchers, this division race really shouldn't be all that close. Yet, the Red Sox are very much within striking distance as July winds down. Alex Cora has done a superb job handling this team all season long. The pitching has been tremendous given the larger context in which the Red Sox have been operating. Boston just traded for Danny Jansen, a talented catcher who was likely to be part of the Blue Jays' deadline selling spree. New York got Jazz Chisholm from the Marlins, but Boston has announced with the Jansen deal that it is all-in on making a run at the Yankees and Orioles. It's going to be an exciting August for sure.

Yankees-Red Sox Projected Starters

Carlos Rodon vs. Tanner Houck

Carlos Rodon (10-7) has a 4.42 ERA. When the Yankees roared out of the gate and blitzed the rest of the American League in April and May, Rodon was locked in. He was awesome in the first two months of the season. The Yankees then cooled off as Rodon, Marcus Stroman, and Luis Gil cooled off. Rodon hit a rough patch in several starts and got rocked by opposing hitters. Now, it seems Rodon has settled down and emerged from his rough period. He looked great last Monday in a dominant outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. If that version of Rodon can stick around, the Yankees have to like their chances in their division title fight.

Last Start: Monday, July 22 versus the Tampa Bay Rays: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 10 K

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 66 2/3 IP, 70 H, 38 R, 12 HR, 23 BB, 69 K

Tanner Houck (8-6) has a 2.71 ERA. Is he Gerrit Cole or Corbin Burnes? No … but he has been tremendous this year for Boston and is a central reason the Red Sox are in the hunt. The long arms and the whip-action delivery enable Houck to hide the baseball and not give hitters a clean look at the spin of the ball coming out of his hand. Houck needs to be the stopper on this team. Here's a game, coming off a loss, in which Houck needs to stand tall and deliver for his ballclub.

Last Start: Monday, July 22 versus the Colorado Rockies: 6 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 70 IP, 64 H, 30 R, 4 HR, 12 BB, 66 K

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -104

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Yankees vs Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Carlos Rodon has his groove back. He got crushed at Fenway several weeks ago. Expect a different guy this time.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

There's no starter the Red Sox would rather have on the bump in this game than Tanner Houck. He will shine against the Yankees' flawed batting order.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Houck at home is hard to bet against, and the price is right at -112. Sox moneyline is the play.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox moneyline